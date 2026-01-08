AFP
'Intentional and vicious' - Man Utd fans accuse Kyle Walker of stamping on Patrick Dorgu and call on FA to take action
Life after Amorim at Man Utd
Days after Ruben Amorim's sacking, United were held to a draw at lowly Burnley in a game where Darren Fletcher served as interim boss for the first time. The visitors felt they should have claimed all three points, particularly as Lisandro Martinez had a goal disallowed as Walker was supposedly fouled close by. Indeed, the former Scotland international was fuming at the decision.
He told BBC Match of the Day: "The fact we have drawn is a massive disappointment. If you look at the context of the game - the chances we created, goalline clearances, a disallowed goal, 30 shots, lots of attacking play - we created more than enough to win.
"It just looked like normal things that happen at every corner so it's surprising that decision was given. If you look at the context of the Premier League this season and the physicality that goes into set-pieces, I have seen way worse on almost every set-piece, so I am massively surprised the referee has got involved there. It's something we have to accept but there was a lot of frustration."
Walker gets lucky again
In addition to Walker's part in the goal being chalked off, the 35-year-old also escaped a possible red card for his foul on Dorgu in the 77th minute of the contest. The former AC Milan loanee may have saved himself from a dismissal off the back of him offering a hand of apology, which Dorgu quickly accepted. But United fans believe VAR should have checked the incident, with some calling on the FA to step in.
@JPFrench2 wrote on X: "@FA_PGMOL what are ye doing about Walker Stamp? Intentional and vicious on a young player!!!"
@ryanfoster92 tweeted: "Did Kyle Walker get away with that stamp last night? Someone gets sent off for pulling hair and yet a stamp goes unpunished. Officiating is at its absolute worst yet nobody is calling it out or addressing it."
@Amad16FC stated: "Malicious stamp from Walker on Dorgu. He stopped himself because Ref was very close to him. VAR should have checked this."
@AmorimBalll_ sarcastically commented: "You’re allowed to intentionally stamp on someone’s leg when the ball isn’t there to be won without getting punished by the referee nowadays. Horrible from Walker."
And @glazerratcliffe added, "@FA_PGMOL. Disgusting from Walker. Stamped on the player."
Sesko positive for Man Utd
Despite failing to beat relegation-threatened Burnley and throwing away a 2-1 lead, Benjamin Sesko scored two much-needed goals for his side. Naturally, both Fletcher and the striker were very pleased about his brace.
The former midfielder said, "I was so happy for him. I spoke to him yesterday and we presented a video showing his movement and showing his goals - just showing how it is coming and he needs to keep believing and the players need to get more service to him. He did that tonight and scored two great goals. A real positive night for Ben. He had other opportunities - a header, another snapshot. The team is disappointed with a point, but in terms of a personal level hopefully he can kick on from that now."
And Sesko added, "It helps me for my confidence but it's most important to help the team in every single situation. It's been tough but now I finally did it and I'm happy I could help the team. Now it's just up to me and up to us to keep going like that. I think the goal happens with the movements. I know I have great players beside me - it's just up to me to make good movement at the right time."
What comes next for Man Utd?
Next up for United is a third-round FA Cup clash at home to Brighton this Sunday. Under-18 boss Fletcher is expected to still be in the dugout for the game, while former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ex-midfielder Michael Carrick remain in contention to be appointed in the coming days as an interim boss until the end of the season.
