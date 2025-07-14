Man Utd confirm new role for club legend as Ruben Amorim loses assistant D. Fletcher Manchester United U18 Premier League U18

Manchester United have officially confirmed the appointment of club legend Darren Fletcher as the head coach of the U-18 side. Fletcher, who was serving as a first-team coach under Ruben Amorim in United's senior side, will now move into a more prominent coaching job. The ex-Scotland star considers the role as a first step towards realising his dream of becoming a manager.