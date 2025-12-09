Getty/GOAL
Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes joins Mohamed Salah & Cesc Fabregas in exclusive Premier League club after stellar display vs Wolves
Fernandes fires Man Utd into sixth place
United, who have suffered just one defeat through their last nine games, proved too strong for relegation-threatened Premier League strugglers at Molineux. They were given a brief scare on the stroke of half-time when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde cancelled out Fernandes’ 25th-minute opener.
The Red Devils flexed their muscles in the second half, with Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount getting on the scoresheet before Fernandes netted his second of the game from the penalty spot. United have risen to sixth in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
- Getty Images Sport
Exclusive assist club: Fernandes alongside Salah & Fabregas
Alongside his two goals on the night against Wolves, Fernandes also registered an assist - as he teed up Mount’s effort. It is that contribution to the collective cause that has seen him join a notable club that boasts only five members.
He is just the fifth player in the Premier League era to have provided an assist in five consecutive away games. Said streak started for Fernandes in October when crossing for Harry Maguire to nod home a dramatic winner against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield.
Fernandes then whipped in the corner that allowed Casemiro to score against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, before setting up Matthijs de Ligt at Tottenham. Two more assists were added to his tally in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, prior to turning provider for Mount against Wolves.
Liverpool superstar Salah, who is making plenty of headlines at present, enjoyed his five-game assist run for the Reds in 2023. Gerard Deulofeu achieved the same feat while operating on Merseyside for Everton in 2015.
World Cup winner Fabregas managed it for Chelsea in 2014-15, with his creative qualities also showcased at Arsenal and Barcelona, while Leicester legend Muzzy Izzet was the first to achieve the feat for the Foxes back in 2003.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Creative influence: Fernandes just behind Olise & Yamal
Fernandes continues to pull the strings for United, with his value to the collective cause at Old Trafford being highlighted once again. He has six assists to his name this season and only two players in Europe’s top five divisions have more. They are Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise (eight) and Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal (seven).
The Red Devils’ passionate captain has also recorded a goal and assist in the same game for the 16th time in his United career. In that department, only Salah (27) and Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne (17) sit above him.
Fernandes has now recorded three goal involvements in a single top-flight fixture on eight occasions, with that box being ticked against Wolves for the first time since a meeting with Leicester in March last season.
- Getty
Future call: Fernandes linked with Saudi Pro League transfer
Those working with Fernandes in Manchester are delighted to have him on board, with Mount telling Sky Sports of how his skipper makes life easier for everybody else: “As soon as I saw Bruno with the ball, it was my trigger to get in behind. We all know the calibre of player he is and as soon as he gets on the ball, he's looking. He's a joy to play with when playing high up on the pitch, you know he's going to look and play a ball over the top.”
While Fernandes remains a key component in the Manchester United machine, questions continue to be asked of his future. It has been suggested that, with his contract only running until 2027, a move elsewhere could be made next summer. Big-spending teams in the Saudi Pro League, who can put lucrative offers on the table, have expressed interest in the 31-year-old - who will be gracing the 2026 World Cup with Portugal alongside ex-Red Devils superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is already plying his club trade in the Middle East.
Advertisement