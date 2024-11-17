Leicester City v Manchester United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Pascoe

Man Utd back on track! Elisabeth Terland & Celin Bizet down Leicester as Red Devils extend unbeaten start to WSL season

Leicester City WFC vs Manchester United WomenLeicester City WFCManchester United WomenWSLE. Terland

Elisabeth Terland and Celin Bizet were on target as Manchester United maintained their unbeaten start to the Women's Super League season.

  • Leicester miss golden first half opportunity
  • Terland powers a header on stroke of half time
  • Bizet doubles United's lead after defensive error
