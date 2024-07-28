Dan AshworthGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd ready to make another big appointment with former Red Devils player set to join Dan Ashworth's transfer team

Manchester UnitedMichael AppletonPremier League

A former Manchester United midfielder is all set to return to Old Trafford as he will join Dan Ashworth's transfer team.

  • Appleton set to return to Old Trafford
  • Will join Ashworth's transfer team as loan manager
  • Managed clubs like Portsmouth and Leicester City
