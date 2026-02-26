Man Utd agree deal with Turkish giants to sell back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as push to reduce wage bill continues

Negotiations between United and Besiktas have evolved rapidly over recent weeks, leading to a breakthrough that will see Bayindir move to the Black Eagles, Fanatik reports. The Istanbul-based side had previously shown interest during the winter window, but a deal failed to materialise at that stage. However, the persistence of the Besiktas board has finally paid off. Reports indicate that the Turkish side were able to negotiate the financial terms down to a manageable level after initial hurdles regarding the player's salary expectations. It is understood that talks initially stalled when trying to match his current earnings, but a compromise was eventually reached to facilitate the transfer.

The final terms of the deal suggest a "happy ending" for all parties involved in the transaction. Besiktas are expected to pay a fee in the region of €5m, allowing United to recoup their original investment from 2023. Regarding the contractual specifics, the reports add that the goalkeeper demanded around a €3m salary but was talked down to €2m.