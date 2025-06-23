Man City urged to consider Marc-Andre ter Stegen signing as Germany legend Lothar Matthaus evaluates goalkeeper's options amid Barcelona uncertainty
Manchester City have been told to make a move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the Germany international nears an exit from Barcelona.
- Germany keeper's future in doubt after Garcia signing
- City tried to sign Ter Stegen in 2016
- Ederson has one year left on contract at Etihad Stadium