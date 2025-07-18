Man City's unfinished business: The six things Pep Guardiola's side still need to do in transfer market despite splashing £290M

The Cityzens have outspent every Premier League team in 2025 so far but there is still plenty of work to do before the season starts

While most Premier League clubs are running their players into the ground to get back in shape for the new season, Manchester City's squad are still on their holidays. Erling Haaland and Co. are trying to make the most of their time off after the Club World Cup before reporting for a delayed pre-season training campaign on July 28.

However, Pep Guardiola and new sporting director Hugo Viana cannot afford to rest as they continue work on assembling the best squad possible for next term.

The Cityzens made a frantic start to their transfer business in June, bringing in no fewer than five players before the Club World Cup at a cost of £111 million ($148m). The club were picking up where they left off in January, where they went on an unprecedented spending spree in the winter window, splashing £180m ($241m) on four new arrivals.

But despite a total spend north of £290m ($390m) in 2025 so far, City's embarrassingly early exit from the Club World Cup to Al-Hilal demonstrated that there are still plenty of areas in the squad to address if they want to reclaim their Premier League crown.

Here are six things Guardiola and Viana need to do before City begin their season away to Wolves on August 16...