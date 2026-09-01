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Adhe Makayasa

Forgotten duo to follow Jack Grealish out of Etihad as Enzo Maresca axes Manchester City pair in deadline day clear-out

Transfers
C. Echeverri
J. Bah
E. Maresca
J. Grealish
Manchester City
Premier League

Manchester City are set to offload forgotten youngsters Juma Bah and Claudio Echeverri on transfer deadline day as Enzo Maresca continues his ruthless squad overhaul. The prospective departures follow Jack Grealish's loan switch to Everton, with the Blues trimming their fringe options while pursuing high-profile swoops in the final hours of the window.

  • City prepare double departure

    According to Manchester Evening News, City are finalising the exits of defender Bah and playmaker Echeverri ahead of the transfer deadline. The squad trimming follows Grealish's loan switch to Everton as part of the deal bringing Iliman Ndiaye to the Etihad. New manager Maresca has decided neither youngster features in his first-team plans for the 2026-27 campaign.

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    Bundesliga side targets defender

    Bah is set to join Bundesliga outfit Augsburg on an initial loan deal that includes an option to make the move permanent next summer for £18.5 million. The 20-year-old Sierra Leone international spent the previous two campaigns on loan in France with Lens and Nice. Signed from Real Valladolid for £7 million in 2025, the centre-back remains under contract in Manchester until 2031.

  • Benfica lead playmaker chase

    Portuguese giants Benfica are leading the race to sign Echeverri on an initial loan agreement containing a purchase option. The 20-year-old Argentine caught the eye at the Club World Cup, but his development stalled during difficult loan spells with Bayer Leverkusen and Girona. Under contract until 2028, the playmaker has made just three senior appearances since arriving from River Plate.

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    Maresca reshapes Etihad squad

    Alongside offloading fringe options, City are working against the clock to complete a club-record swoop for Enzo Fernandez and seal Ndiaye's arrival. The aggressive deadline-day activity represents a pivotal opportunity for Maresca to finalise his squad before the international break. Securing ideal squad depth remains imperative if City are to sustain a fierce challenge on both domestic and European fronts.

Premier League
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Manchester City
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Coventry City
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