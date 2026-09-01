Manchester City-Chelsea agreement: Enzo Fernandez joins Maresca

Enzo Fernandez will be a new Manchester City player. As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, the parties have reached an agreement in the last few minutes for the transfer of the Argentine midfielder, a former World Cup winner, from the Blues to Enzo Maresca's side. The Citizens manager pushed hard to have Enzo Fernandez at his disposal again after their time together at Chelsea.





According to Matteo Moretto on X, the final hours of talks between Manchester City and Chelsea over Enzo Fernández were intense this morning. The Argentine midfielder had already approved the move and had long since reached an agreement with the Citizens. The fee is said to be €135 million.