Chris Burton

Man City ‘would settle for a penalty’ in 115-charge FFP case – but rivals waiting on punishments for Premier League champions warned saga could ‘drag on for years’

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes Manchester City “would settle for a penalty” in their FFP case, but the saga could also “drag on for years”.

  • Hearing into long-running case has begun
  • Speculation is rife regarding sanctions
  • City have maintained innocence throughout
