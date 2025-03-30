Manchester City FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

Man City's season can't be saved! Pep Guardiola gives gloomy response as struggling side target FA Cup success and Champions League qualification

P. GuardiolaManchester CityBournemouth vs Manchester CityFA Cup

Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City's season will be a failure whether they beat Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday or not.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guardiola claims City's season has failed
  • Premier League and Champions League hopes are over
  • They face Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Sunday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match