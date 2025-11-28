Man City set for tug-of-war with Man Utd and Liverpool for Premier League star with £100m battle expected

For Newcastle fans, Anderson’s success elsewhere remains bittersweet. Eddie Howe has openly admitted that selling him was "a decision the club had no choice but to make," and still maintains hope that the midfielder could one day return.

“I don’t know (if the move will happen), but certainly from my perspective I would love him to,” he said. “It is very regretful a player from the academy who had given so much, and the club had given so much to for him not to be utilised here is a real shame. We had no choice but to make the sale, but it was not one we wanted to do. It didn’t sit right with me then and doesn’t sit right with me today.”

Speaking about his versatility, Howe added: "It is very difficult to define one position for him. There are not many players I can say that about. He has got unique strengths. He is very good deeper, but I can definitely see him playing higher up as an 8 or a 10, because he is very good in central areas. But he's also good wide, like he was for us at wide left. He's a very talented technical player and can do anything he wants with the ball. Those players are very precious."

Despite the noise, Anderson is keeping his head down. Speaking to The Telegraph, he outlined his goals for the season in typical understated fashion.

"My biggest aim this season is to add some numbers [goals and assists] to my performances, that will probably take me to the next level," he said. "I’m focusing on the next game and then the game after that, to try and make an impact. But obviously, all eyes are on the World Cup."