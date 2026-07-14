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Man City 'pushing hard' to sign Morocco World Cup star Ayyoub Bouaddi with Lille open to transfer
City pursue Moroccan prodigy
According to a report by The Athletic's David Ornstein, City are "pushing hard" to sign Lille's young midfielder Bouaddi following his stellar World Cup campaign with Morocco. His dazzling performances on the international stage have triggered a significant surge of interest from several European heavyweights keen on prising the 18-year-old talent away. Lille's management are said to be open to parting ways with their prized asset, provided a suitor steps forward to meet their valuation in the near future.
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Lille demand massive fee
The French club are reportedly waiting for the player to return from his post-World Cup holiday before holding talks with his representatives to evaluate all options, including a potential stay. While Lille remain open to negotiations, they are believed to have slapped a hefty €100 million (£85 million) price tag on the youngster, a fee expected to naturally filter out various admirers. In contrast to rival suitors who are willing to loan him back, City prefer to integrate the midfielder directly into their first-team squad this summer.
Midfield strengthening takes priority
City's interest in Bouaddi is driven by an urgent need to refresh their midfield department following the recent departure of Bernardo Silva. The Premier League giants have already spent £116 million to acquire Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, thereby enhancing their midfield options. With Rodri’s current terms set to expire in June 2027 and uncertainty clouding the futures of several other key pillars, the addition of Bouaddi is projected as a long-term investment.
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Decision time looms large
Bouaddi is expected to make a final decision regarding his future shortly as interest from prominent suitors continues to intensify. Although both Arsenal and Manchester United have maintained contact with the midfielder's camp over the past year, City are currently leading the chase to secure his services. The ultimate test for the teenage sensation will be deciding whether he is ready to immediately compete for a starting spot at the Etihad Stadium or choose to continue his development in Ligue 1.
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