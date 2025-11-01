+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man City keep the pressure on Chelsea at WSL summit as Vivianne Miedema & Aoba Fujino help to edge out West Ham

Aoba Fujino starred with a goal in the first half as Manchester City beat relegation-threatened West Ham 1-0 in a Women's Super League clash on Saturday. The Cityzens would only manage to score once despite being the much superior side on the field, as they missed a series of chances throughout the game. Nevertheless, the win ensured the Manchester club remains within one point of leaders Chelsea at the top of the table.

  • Profligate City edge to victory

    City dominated proceedings right from the off and saw a couple of goal-scoring chances wasted within the first few minutes after kick-off. Star striker Khadija Shaw's close-range header was blocked in the 11th minute as City came very close to breaking the deadlock. However, 15 minutes later the hosts got their well-deserved lead as Vivianne Miedema went on a rangy run from the centre circle before finding Fujino with a simple pass. The Japanese forward entered the box and comfortably found the back of the net.

    City enjoyed more possession and created better opportunities in the rest of the half, although West Ham did come close to restoring parity as Viviane Asseyi hit the post with a powerful shot after receiving a pass from Shekiera Martinez.

    The second half saw both teams attack with great intensity, however, neither managed to influence the scoreline. Both the Cityzens and the Hammers missed a series of chances. Fujino could have doubled her tally around the 70th-minute mark, after Gracie Prior's header hit the crossbar and fell to her feet, but her attempt was blocked.

    Despite securing all three points, City would be disappointed with their performance as they missed a series of chances against a West Ham side that was there for the taking. They next face Everton away from home on Sunday.

  • Manchester City v West Ham United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The MVP

    Fujino was a livewire on the pitch throughout the 90 minutes and stole the limelight with a terrific performance up front. She combined well with Shaw in the attack and also secured the crucial three points for her club with a clinical finish in the first half. Had luck been on her side, she could have completed a brace as she saw an attempt from close range blocked in the second half.

  • The big loser

    The Hammers were lucky not to witness a goal-fest thanks to City's toothlessness in front of goal, as the WSL giants missed a host of chances in both halves. The West Ham defence were clueless and could hardly cope with the intensity of the Cityzens' attack.

  • Manchester City v West Ham United - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐

