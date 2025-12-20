+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tom Bellwood

Man City player ratings vs West Ham: Erling Haaland is inevitable! Striker scores brace as Tijjani Reijnders also nets in routine win over dire Hammers to ratchet up pressure on title rivals Arsenal

Another sensational performance from Erling Haaland sent Manchester City to the top of the Premier League courtesy of a dominant 3-0 victory over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland bagged two goals to take his tally to 19 in the league this season and also laid on the assist for Tijjani Reijnders in a comfortable win which moves them a point ahead of the Gunners.

Man City wasted no time in taking the lead as Haaland fired home his 24th goal in all competitions this season. His initial shot was saved by Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola, but he could do nothing as the free-scoring Norwegian hammered the ball home in just the fifth minute. And the hosts really should have doubled their lead moments later, but Haaland somehow nodded Rayan Cherki’s delightful cross agonisingly wide. Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession and the match was played extensively in the Hammers half and the pressure eventually told as City worked the ball neatly into the box, Haaland looked like he was going to shoot, but squared to Reijnders who fired high past Areola. 

There were boos from the travelling fans at the end of the first-half, but West Ham showed brief glimpses of quality at the start of the second as Jarrod Bowen broke in behind the hosts’ defence, but dragged his shot wide of the upright. But any hope of a comeback was squashed and it was Haaland again, completing a sweeping move upfield, to poke home from a couple of yards out for his 19th Premier League goal of the season. 

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are now six without a win and head into the Festive break in the relegation spots, while City are top of the Premier League table, if only until Arsenal play Everton on Saturday evening.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

  • Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (7/10):

    As quiet an afternoon he'll ever have. Could've used the time to wrap his Christmas presents. 

    Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

    Cool and composed and you'd expect from the impressive City star. 

    Josko Gvardiol (7/10):

    Had very little defensive work to do, despite having to keep an eye on West Ham's only attacking threat of Bowen. 

    Ruben Dias (7/10):

    Didn't put a foot wrong all afternoon, holding the line for City and made a couple of important interventions. 

    Matheus Nunes (8/10):

    Played high, much like most of the City defence, and kept the pressure firmly on the Hammers.

  • Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Tijjani Reijnders (8/10):

    Will be pleased with his afternoon's work, provided planty of link-up passes and bagged a goal. Was replaced by Lewis with 20 miutes to go. 

    Nico Gonzalez (7/10):

    Saw lots of the ball at the heart of City's defence with a passing accuracy of over 90 per cent. Was subbed of in the 67th minute for Khusanov. 

    Bernardo Silva (8/10):

    A composed afternoon, pulling strings in midfield and picking holes in the Hammers' leaky defence. 

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-WEST HAMAFP

    Attack

    Phil Foden (8/10):

    Gave Kilman a torrid afternoon with bursting runs, alternating from wide on the left and through midfield, looking to link up with Haaland. 

    Rayan Cherki (7/10):

    A busy afternoon, harrassing the Hammers defenders and showed some neat touches around the opposition box. Hooked in the 67th minute. 

    Erling Haaland (9/10):

    Another two goals, another assist, another imperious performance. Haaland was at the beating heart of everything Man City did well. 

  • Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Rico Lewis (6/10):

    Enjoyed plenty of the ball when he came on, but didn't have enough time to make major impact on the match

    Savinho (7/10):

    Showed lots of attacking intent when he came on in the 67th miute. 

    Abdukodir Khusanov (6/10):

    Brought on to move into the back line, saw very little of the ball. 

    Divine Mukasa (6/10):

    Came on to make his Premier League debut against his former club. Only had a few touches, but looked sharp. 

    Pep Guardiola (7/10):

    Will be pleased with the result on what will be one of his team's easist wins of the season. If he can keep Haaland fit, the title charge is very much on. 

0