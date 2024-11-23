Man City player ratings vs Tottenham: Absolutely shameful! Pathetic Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland & Phil Foden sum it all up as Pep Guardiola's champions get utterly pulverised

The Cityzens were left dumbstruck as they fell to a logic-defying 4-0 defeat at home to Spurs, their first loss at the Etihad Stadium in two years

Manchester City began the evening in party mood, celebrating Rodri's Ballon d'Or win and Pep Guardiola's new contract. But the atmosphere soon began to resemble that of a funeral as Tottenham ripped their hosts apart, inflicting a fifth consecutive defeat on the champions.

James Maddison scored twice in the first half with the help of some criminal defending from Josko Gvardiol and City never recovered. Erling Haaland was at his wasteful worst, while Ilkay Gundogan could not handle the intensity of the game, with Dejan Kulusevski runnning the show.

Pedro Porro smashed in a third goal and in the last minute substitute Brennan Johnson added a fourth, making it City's heaviest ever home defeat under Guardiola.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...