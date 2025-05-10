Man City player ratings vs Southampton: Where's Erling?! Haaland does absolutely nothing on return from injury as Pep Guardiola's side held to embarrassing draw at relegated Saints

The Norwegian had a hugely disappointing return to action as City failed to break down their ultra-stubborn hosts in a shock 0-0 stalemate

This should have been an ideal stage for Erling Haaland to demonstrate his power and sharpness ahead of the FA Cup final after six weeks out injured. Instead, it was a worrying performance from the Norwegian hitman and his Manchester City team-mates as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton, who managed to avoid going down as the joint-worst team in Premier League history.

City bossed possession but the relegated Saints simply would not budge and put up a defensive wall which would not fall whatever City threw at it. The draw took Southampton on to 12 points for the season, edging ahead of Derby County's worst-ever tally of 11 and ensuring they will not join the Rams in the unwanted record books.

A victory would have all but secured City's place in the top five and Champions League qualification and although it remains likely, they did not need any more doubt to creep in, particularly one week before the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

