Man City player ratings vs Arsenal: Has anyone seen Erling Haaland?! Superstar striker goes missing while Phil Foden also flops in top-of-the-table stalemate

The Norwegian had almost no impact in yet another top-level game as Pep Guardiola's side were out-muscled by the Gunners in Sunday's stalemate

Erling Haaland had another stinker in a crunch fixture as Manchester City failed to see off Arsenal in a title race which is only going to get tighter and harder to predict.

Pep Guardiola's side may have dominated the ball and ended Sunday's 0-0 draw looking the more likely team to score, but they met their match in an Arsenal side that were far stronger and wiser than the team that shrivelled here last season.

Haaland was given little room to breathe by the excellent Gabriel, but he was not alone in failing to bring his A-game, as Phil Foden barely turned up and was hauled off just after the hour-mark. Substitutes Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku gave City an edge, but they could not take advantage and they have now failed to beat Arsenal or fellow title rivals Liverpool in their four games this season.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Manchester City players from the Etihad Stadium..