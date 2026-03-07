Man City player ratings vs Newcastle: Omar Marmoush terrorises the Magpies again while Savinho sizzles and Matheus Nunes shines in come-from-behind FA Cup win

Newcastle, buoyed by their dramatic win over Manchester United in midweek, began the game on top. Nick Woltemade had a header cleared off the line by Nico Gonzalez before Barnes broke the City offside trap and fired past James Trafford into the top corner to give Eddie Howe's side the lead.

Eventually City worked their way back into the game, and after Savinho forced Aaron Ramsdale into a save at his near post, the Brazil winger was in the right place to force Jeremy Doku's cross over the line from close range. Tijjani Reijnders should really have put the visitors ahead before the break, too, but hooked an effort wide after being played in behind the Newcastle defence.

City did get themselves in front less than two minutes into the second half as Savinho and Matheus Nunes combined down the right before the latter laid the ball across the box for Marmoush to take a touch and rattle a shot into the roof of the net. That seemed to get the Egypt forward going, and Marmoush stung the palms of Ramsdale from long range.

Marmoush did eventually get his second goal of the night, and his seventh in five games against Newcastle, when he was found by Nunes on the edge of the box, turned and lashed an effort past Ramsdale to secure City's place in Monday's quarter-final draw.

