Man City player ratings vs Luton Town: Pep MUST unleash Kevin De Bruyne on Real Madrid! Belgian torments Hatters as Jeremy Doku magic helps dominant hosts give big boost to their goal difference

The champions climbed back to the top of the table after an utterly dominant win over the struggling Hatters.

The Etihad Stadium really is Kevin De Bruyne's playground. Luton couldn't get near the Belgian as he pulled the strings to help Manchester City to an ultimately comfortable 5-1 win that moved them back to the top of the table.

Indeed, 32-year-old was involved right from the first whistle, setting Haaland through as the first goal arrived early on, courtesy of a hugely unfortunate own goal from Daiki Hashioka.

The hosts, despite finishing the game with an incredible 37 shots at goal, had to wait until after the hour mark for their second - Mateo Kovacic lashing home a thunderous volley that gave Thomas Kaminski no chance.

It was three soon after as Haaland slotted home from the penalty spot and although Ross Barkley pulled one back for Rob Edwards' side, the impressive Jeremy Doku made it 4-1 with a jinking run and expect finish, while there was still time for Josko Gvardiol to add a fifth in stoppage time.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Etihad Stadium...