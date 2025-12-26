Getty Images Sport
Man City owners end investment in Mumbai City due to ‘ongoing uncertainty’ of future of Indian Super League
End of a landmark partnership
The decision draws a line under a five-year partnership that began in November 2019, when CFG acquired a 65 per cent stake in Mumbai City FC. At the time, the move was widely hailed as a transformative moment for Indian football, signalling growing global confidence in the country’s top-tier league. During CFG’s tenure, Mumbai City FC emerged as one of the dominant forces in the ISL era. The club captured two ISL League Shields, awarded to the team finishing top of the league phase, and lifted the ISL Cup on two occasions, confirming their status as a consistent contender.
CFG cites ISL instability for disinvestment
In a detailed statement confirming the divestment, CFG made clear that the decision followed a comprehensive commercial review and was shaped by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ISL.
A statement read: "Mumbai City FC (the Club) can confirm that City Football Group Limited (CFG) has divested its shareholding in the Club. The founding owners will assume full control of the organisation moving forward. Since 2019, CFG and Mumbai City FC have reached new heights, winning two ISL League Winners’ Shields and two ISL Cup titles, strengthening the Club’s football operations, and making meaningful contributions to the growth of the game in India.
"CFG has made this decision following a comprehensive commercial review and in light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League (ISL). This step reflects CFG’s disciplined and strategic approach, ensuring its focus remains on areas where it can have the greatest long-term impact. CFG remains proud of the achievements and deeply appreciative of everyone connected to Mumbai City FC, from players and coaches to staff, fans, and partners, for their commitment and passion, and looks forward to continuing its relationships and partnerships in India in the years ahead."
The ISL logjam deepens
The backdrop to CFG’s exit is a league mired in administrative paralysis. The 2025–26 ISL season, initially expected to kick off in September, has been placed on hold following the breakdown of negotiations between the All India Football Federation and Football Sports Development Limited, the league’s commercial partner for the past decade. After FSDL withdrew, the Supreme Court granted the AIFF permission to float a tender for new bidders to run and operate the league. That process, however, failed to attract a single bid, compounding doubts over the league’s immediate future and financial viability.
ISL clubs attempted to offer a solution by proposing to take operational control of the league themselves. Yet that initiative was also rejected by the Kalyan Chaubey-led AIFF, which instead opted to form a committee to examine the matter. Some officials within the federation reportedly argued that the clubs’ proposal should be discarded entirely, with the AIFF assuming responsibility for both the ISL and I-League. The impasse has left players, staff and investors in limbo, with no clarity over whether the upcoming season will even commence. For CFG, whose global model prioritises stability and long-term planning, the absence of certainty appears to have been a decisive factor. Kapoor and Parekh now regain full control of the club they founded, inheriting an organisation that has enjoyed unprecedented success but faces an unpredictable domestic landscape. Without CFG’s backing, Mumbai City will rely more heavily on local stewardship at a time when confidence in the ISL is fragile.
What comes next for Manchester City?
