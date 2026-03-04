Man City NAILED their January business: Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi proving perfect additions to turbocharge Premier League title push

Semenyo and Guehi might have been obvious transfer targets given their respective track records in the Premier League, but City still did the hard part of getting both deals done amid fierce competition from their rivals.
Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham all targeted Semenyo, with Ruben Amorim even going as far as to make a phone call to the ex-Bournemouth forward to ease any concerns that he had over potentially being used as a wing-back if he moved to Old Trafford. Liverpool, meanwhile, were so close to signing Guehi in August that he was in the middle of conducting his medical and lying in a scanning machine when Crystal Palace pulled the plug - almost literally - on the deal.
Even so, both players have bucked the trend of most new arrivals at City, who generally need a bedding-in period before they begin to thrive under Guardiola's methods. Semenyo and Guehi, however, went straight in at the deep end and are steaming ahead for the finish line, with their new team-mates following in their slipstream.