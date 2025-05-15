Man City midfielder Mateo Kovacic admits club can still have a better season than most by winning FA Cup and believes former Premier League champions are finally 'catching up again'
Kovacic claims City have turned a corner after going unbeaten since March as they aim to finish the domestic season by lifting the FA Cup.
- City aiming to save season at Wembley
- Take on Crystal Palace on Saturday
- Kovacic has lost four FA Cup finals