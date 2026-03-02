Getty/GOAL
Man City ready to make MEGA transfer bid for Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento
City confident of luring Livramento
City are anxious to find a permanent solution to their right-back situation, which has remained a tactical puzzle since the club began transitioning away from Kyle Walker. While Matheus Nunes has filled in admirably this season - despite being signed as a midfielder from Wolves - and academy product Rico Lewis remains a highly-rated option, the recruitment team views Livramento as the ideal profile to dominate the flank for the next decade. The Etihad hierarchy has been tracking the 23-year-old since last summer, but interest has intensified following Newcastle’s struggle to tie him down to a new long-term contract. While the Magpies have been attempting to negotiate an extension since early last year, no breakthrough has been made. City are fully aware of the situation and believe they can tempt the England hopeful away from St James' Park, despite his current deal running until 2028 and the fact that the player has not officially handed in a transfer request.
- Getty Images Sport
A new world record incoming?
The deal would likely eclipse the current world-record fee for a full-back, which stands at the £60 million ($76m) Paris Saint-Germain paid Inter for Achraf Hakimi in 2021. It would also surpass the British record for that position, currently held by City themselves following their £57m ($72m) outlay for Joao Cancelo from Juventus in 2019. As reported by TEAMtalk, sources believe that Newcastle will hold out for £70 million for Livramento if he was to leave - but no matter the fee, it is almost certain to be a world record.
City are no strangers to spending big on the foundation of their team, already boasting the world-record fee for the most expensive centre-back in Josko Gvardiol. Making Livramento the most expensive full-back in history would signal a massive intent to maintain their domestic and European dominance. Although the England international has not formally asked to leave St James' Park, there is a growing confidence within the City camp that the defender is keen on a move to Manchester.
The race for Elliot Anderson
City’s summer recruitment plans are not limited to the St James' Park dressing room. City also reportedly believe they are in pole position to finalise a move for Elliot Anderson this summer. The former Newcastle prospect has been a revelation at Nottingham Forest, attracting heavy interest from Manchester United. However, City hope to win the race for his signature while apparently remaining open to letting two influential stars move on as part of a wider squad refresh during the upcoming transfer window.
The pursuit of Anderson signifies City's commitment to landing the best domestic talent, potentially at the expense of their cross-town rivals. While the midfield department remains a priority, the potential exit of established stars could pave the way for a more youthful look to the squad next season. It appears City are moving aggressively to ensure they stay ahead of the pack, focusing both on defensive reinforcements and versatile midfield engines like the Forest star.
- Getty Images Sport
Wider transfer plans at the Etihad
The potential arrivals of Anderson and Livramento could coincide with several high-profile departures. Aston Villa are reportedly ready to compete for James Trafford, while the likes of Savinho, Rodri and John Stones have also been linked with exits. Meanwhile, the club must also contend with external noise surrounding their legendary manager, as reports suggest Pep Guardiola is attracting mounting interest from Al-Ahli, who he represented towards the end of his playing career. The Qatari club is reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation.
Advertisement