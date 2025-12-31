Man City in talks over £30m loan-to-buy sale of winger as Pep Guardiola prepares to welcome Antoine Semenyo

While Semenyo’s arrival would add depth to Guardiola’s front line, it also sharpens competition in areas where minutes are already scarce. Bobb is the clearest example of a player squeezed by City’s abundance of attacking talent. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout start to last season before suffering a leg fracture that stalled his momentum. Subsequent setbacks have left him struggling to reassert himself, and there is a growing acceptance that regular football elsewhere may be essential for his development.

According to The Daily Mail,Borussia Dortmund currently lead the race, with talks progressing over a loan until the end of the campaign that would include an option to buy for around £30m. Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are also tracking the situation, while Premier League sides such as Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have made enquiries. Newcastle United are monitoring developments from a distance.

In other attacking positions, Omar Marmoush has seen his opportunities diminish as Guardiola has stepped back from deploying him on the left flank. The Egypt international is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and while his role has reduced, City maintain that he remains part of their plans. Similarly, speculation around Savinho has been played down. The Brazilian recently committed his future to City after rejecting interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. Guardiola has praised Savinho’s improved defensive work rate, underlining why the club are unwilling to entertain offers unless something extraordinary materialises.

