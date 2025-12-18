Man City close in on 18-year-old Troyes wonderkid after rolling out red carpet for teenager

According to Foot Mercato, Detourbet has been identified as a “shooting star” of the French game. City’s pursuit has reportedly gone beyond preliminary monitoring, with the youngster having already visited the club’s facilities, an indication of the seriousness of the Etihad hierarchy’s intent.

A product of Troyes’ academy, he progressed through the youth and reserve sides before being handed opportunities at the senior level. This season, he has featured 14 times for the first team, starting just once, yet even in limited minutes, he has managed to register a goal and two assists. While those raw numbers may not leap off the page, scouts have been drawn to qualities that statistics struggle to capture. His instinctive movement in the final third, close control under pressure and eye for goal have convinced several clubs that he possesses the tools to thrive at the highest level. Roma tested Troyes’ resolve last summer with a €10 million bid, which was swiftly rejected, and Italian interest has not cooled since.