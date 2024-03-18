Manchester City trolled by Dominos splitGetty/GOAL
James Hunsley

Man City brutally trolled by Domino's Pizza after Premier League hand Nottingham Forest points deduction

Manchester CityNottingham ForestPremier LeagueEverton

Manchester City's 115 FFP charges were referenced in a hilarious tweet by Dominos Pizza, following Monday's ruling against Nottingham Forest.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Forest docked four points by Premier League
  • City investigated for 115 alleged breaches
  • Dominos take opportunity to troll Cityzens

Editors' Picks