Getty Images Sport
'Simply a great talent' - Man City & Brighton target thriving as Koln boss praises teen sensation's progress since Bundesliga breakthrough
Managing the breakthrough talent
Koln manager Kwasniok has opened up on the carefully managed development of El Mala, as the 19-year-old continues to attract significant interest from European heavyweights. The teenager, who has enjoyed a productive campaign with 11 goal involvements, has primarily been used as a substitute following the club's promotion to the Bundesliga.
Despite his growing influence, the young attacker’s displays have not gone unnoticed across the continent. Bayern Insidersuggest that Premier League champions Manchester City and Bayern Munich are monitoring his progress, while Brighton previously tested Koln's resolve with a significant bid. However, the Billy Goats remain determined to nurture their prized asset at the Mungersdorfer Stadion.
- Getty Images Sport
A patient approach to greatness
Kwasniok remains convinced that a patient approach with the German-Lebanese talent is the best way to ensure long-term success. The coach emphasised that the player's welfare and tactical growth remain the primary objectives for the coaching staff as they integrate him into the senior setup.
"In the end, it's always about the player, how we can integrate Said El Mala into the overall structure and at the same time simply encourage and challenge him, because he is quite simply a great talent. I think we've done a decent job of that in the past," said Kwaskiok in his interview with RTL/ntv and sport.
"This is what I see on the training pitch: that the boy is totally willing to improve in many, many elements. It would be fatal if he didn't want to, because at 19 you are logically not perfect."
Secure the young star's services until 2030
The Koln boss noted that the player is now making significant strides in areas of his game that were previously deemed "not optimal," suggesting that more frequent starts are on the horizon. Sporting director Thomas Kessler has also moved to calm the hype surrounding the rising star after he signed a contract extension through to 2030.
“We had a long meeting with him and his representatives in the summer and extended his contract, which runs until 2029, by another year until 2030," he said in his interview with Sport1. “With this, we have made a clear statement that we see our future with him and are very happy that Said is with us.”
He added: "His first appearances were very promising. However, it shouldn't be forgotten that the match against Dortmund at the weekend was only his second start in the Bundesliga. Expectations in Cologne can be immense, also due to the media environment."
- Getty Images
Focus on improving performance
With eight goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season, El Mala will be looking to contribute again for Koln when they face a tough match against Borussia Dortmund this weekend. While Die Borussen are struggling to close the gap on league leaders Bayern Munich, Koln are still fighting to stay away from the bottom of the table, currently sitting in 13th place with 24 points, just four points ahead of Wolfsburg, who are in the relegation zone.
Advertisement