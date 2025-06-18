'The club decided' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola hints that signing Rayan Cherki to replace Kevin De Bruyne was not his choice after Frenchman's underwhelming debut at Club World Cup
Pep Guardiola has hinted that it was not his decision to sign Rayan Cherki for Manchester City as a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.
- Cherki has arrived at Man City from Lyon
- Set to replace club legend De Bruyne
- Guardiola hints club made decision to sign French star