Man City agree to re-sign James Trafford as Newcastle lose another transfer race - with Pep Guardiola's side sealing deal with Burnley for less than £40m buy-back option J. Trafford Manchester City Burnley Newcastle United Premier League Transfers

Manchester City have beaten Newcastle United to the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford, with Pep Guardiola’s side reaching an agreement with Burnley. The deal has reportedly been sealed for less than the £40 million ($53.8m) buy-back clause originally set, as City prepare for possible changes in their goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.