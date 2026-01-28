Getty
Man City wantaway set to complete £27m Premier League transfer after being pushed down pecking order by Antoine Semenyo arrival
Bobb set to leave City
Per The Athletic, Fulham have reached an agreement to sign Bobb in a deal worth £27m from City, with the transfer including a 20 per cent sell on clause. City also hold the right to match any bid made for Bobb in future, should he attract attention from potential suitors. The Norway international is poised to undergo his medical on Thursday, and will then complete the formalities of his move to west London. Bobb has 16 caps for his country but has struggled for minutes at the Etihad Stadium and has been limited to 47 senior appearances in total, scoring three goals and registering four assists.
Bobb has fallen down the pecking order
Bobb has seen his playing time further limited by the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, while the club also boast the likes of Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, and Savinho in their squad. He has had to overcome injury issues, having fractured his leg in training during the U.S. tour ahead of the 2024-25 season.
At the time, he said: “I was pressing and then my foot got stuck, slipped with the other one, sort of fell back on my leg. But it wasn’t too painful, it was just annoying.
“It was unfortunate, [but] I didn’t think of it as that bad just because I’ve seen loads of my friends get big injuries and a lot of them have come back stronger. So, I thought of it more as a pause rather than a setback.”
Guardiola has also previously spoken highly of him, saying after their clash with Brentford: “Oscar defensively is a machine, he helped us a lot and in the final third. His one-v-one is really good and he made good decisions. I’m really pleased he played good.
“I will encourage him to be more incisive and when he goes one on one, two v two, he can create really big situations. He made an incredible pass to Phil which was a clear chance on the penalty spot that he should have got on target.
“In general, he was really, really good in that first half and defensively, offensively - in all aspects and he is a player we trust a lot.”
However, the Catalan tactician has since admitted the Norway international wants to leave City.
Fulham's hopes
Fulham are looking up the league table and currently sit seventh in the Premier League, just four points behind the Champions League places.
Manager Marco Silva has previously claimed Fulham need to "embrace" pressure, and he is now strengthening his squad to that end.
He said last season: "What makes the difference between the normal sides and the good sides is the way you are able to bounce back and the way you are able to show the character and the personality as a team.
"I remember the first season in the Premier League, against teams that were below us, most of the time we were able to get the points. Against teams that were above us, we were not able to. It was something that I was questioning almost every single week.
"It was something that we changed completely in terms of our mindset. Slight things in the approach, but mindset much more. Our bravery and our ambition for those games and to not change anything. To respect our identity and our philosophy as well."
What comes next?
Fulham return to Premier League action this weekend against Manchester United. A win in that game could see Silva's side move to within one point of the fourth-placed Red Devils. Bobb could make his debut in that match, provided he is signed in time to be registered.
