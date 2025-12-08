Man charged after pleading guilty to stalking Liverpool Women midfielder Marie Hobinger and sending her 'inappropriate and sexualised' messages

At the magistrates' court, senior crown prosecutor Sarah McInerney said Dalal treated Hobinger "as an object" he could use to "air his fantasies". She added that his actions were "totally inappropriate" and his behaviour was "criminal".

She told the court: "Marie Hobinger is a talented professional sportswoman at the top of her game. Mangal Dalal targeted her and treated her as an object that he could use to air his fantasies. His messaging was intense, continual, and totally inappropriate. It had a serious impact on the player who was simply trying to play to the best of her ability in a sport and team that she loves. Dalal’s behaviour was criminal and will not be tolerated in a fair and equal society. We would like to thank Ms Hobinger and Liverpool FC for their help in bringing Dalal to justice."