'I'm not afraid of anyone' – USMNT's Malik Tillman on embracing shyness, showing passion, and Mauricio Pochettino's Dele Alli challenge

Don't mistake Tillman’s shyness: the American midfielder is happy to let his game do the talking

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- As he sits fiddling with the strings on his hoodie in the Guadalajara sun, Malik Tillman's voice hardly rises. He's calm, as he always is. The 22-year-old midfielder rarely shows emotion. No matter the situation, Tillman remains stoic, reserved and, to be honest, just a little bit shy.

His voice may not rise often but, for a split second, a burst of passion comes out. That's because he has a confession to make: he knows what people think of him.

Tillman is naturally quiet, but he has become very aware of what his shyness portrays. He knows how it's perceived when he doesn't bat an eye, yell or react when things don't go his way or, more importantly, his team's way. He knows that there's a segment of U.S. men's national team fans that see him walking off the field emotionless and wonder one thing: why doesn't he feel this as much as we do?

From the outside, it may look like he doesn't care. Tillman sees that, feels that and understands that, but he's also determined to set the record straight.

Malik Tillman does, in fact, care, perhaps more than even those closest to him realize.

"Some people say I'm not interested in the game just from the way I look," Tillman tells GOAL, "but it really is more or less the other way around. That's just how I express myself. I'm a chill guy, and that's also me on the pitch. I might seem relaxed or seem like I don't care, but it really is the other way around.

"I mean, this is just how I am. This? This is how I can be the best I can be."

Tillman is reaching a point where the USMNT will need him to be at his best. With new coach Mauricio Pochettino leading the charge, there are big expectations now being placed on Tillman's shoulders, including from the coach himself. On the club level with PSV, Tillman is the best he's ever been. He's third in the Eredivisie with four goals and he leads the Dutch league in chances created with 21. The goal of being at the 2026 World Cup is in sight, particularly if he continues on the path he's currently on.

Tillman doesn't talk about his goals much. In fact, he doesn't talk about anything much. He generally keeps to himself, both on the field and off of it. Don't mistake his shyness for meekness, though. As he looks to make his mark and seize opportunities for club and country, he has one more message to send:

"As soon as the game comes, for me, I'm not afraid of anyone," he insists.