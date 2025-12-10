'Makes for better drama, makes for better viewing' - USMNT icon Tim Howard praises Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's MLS Cup triumph

The former Manchester United and Everton star noted that while the club had already captured attention through high-profile signings and lucrative television deals, winning the championship provided tangible validation of their ambitions.

“I think it's good for the league,” Howard said on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. "Ultimately, there's the haves and the have-nots, and I just tend to think that makes for better drama, makes for better viewing, which ultimately, at the end of the day, this is the sport, just the business we're in, a viewership, sort of, driven sport. So, I like it."

Howard emphasized that the trophy represents more than just silverware - it demonstrates that Inter Miami has successfully translated their financial investments and star power into actual competitive success.

“You get the, you get the television deal that's linked to Messi, the biggest name in football. Like, you kinda need to win. Like, I mean, that's just my opinion on it.”