'Fingers crossed' – Macclesfield targeting another historic FA Cup tie in fourth round draw after knocking out holders Crystal Palace

Macclesfield's win on Saturday was the biggest upset in the FA Cup's history in terms of league places but they mustered 13 shots to Palace's 12, and both teams had four efforts on target. Rooney, who is five years Wayne's junior, only began coaching last summer after succeeding Robbie Savage in the dugout. But this win has surely helped write his name into footballing folklore.

The 35-year-old said after the victory, "I can't believe it, we never thought we would be in this position. We were incredible from the first minute. I thought we were deserved winners. I couldn't be any prouder of the lads. I couldn't have asked any more of them and you can see the joy in them. I didn't think it was possible but there is that little bit of hope that anything can happen on the day."