Lyon set final Malick Fofana asking price as Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea battle to sign Belgian winger

Lyon’s rising star Malick Fofana has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in European football, with the French club setting a minimum asking price of £51.5 million (€60m/$71m) for the talented 20-year-old as several Premier League heavyweights, including Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea, scramble for his signature. The English sides are not alone in the chase, with Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Napoli also engaged in talks.

