Lyndon Dykes to complete £1m transfer to Birmingham City from QPR as Tom Brady & Co pull off surprise coup

Tom Brady's Birmingham City are reportedly set to sign Lyndon Dykes in a £1 million ($1.3m) transfer from Queen's Park Rangers.

  • Dykes set for Birmingham medical
  • Will sign three-year deal at the club
  • Birmingham have lofty ambitions in League One
