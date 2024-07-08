'It was needed' - Luke Shaw reveals Declan Rice's key role in England's penalty shootout triumph over Switzerland - despite Arsenal star not taking spot-kick
England qualified for the semi-final with a penalty shootout win over Switzerland and Luke Shaw has revealed how Declan Rice played a big role.
- Luke Shaw talks about Switzerland win
- Never doubted Alexander-Arnold with final penalty
- Reveals Rice kept players calm during shootout