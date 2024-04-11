Lukasz Fabianski heroics in vain as West Ham lose first leg of Europa League quarter-final 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen as Xabi Alonso's side remain on course for historic treble
Bayer Leverkusen were dominant in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against West Ham, winning thanks to two late goals.
- Substitutes Hofmann and Boniface scored
- West Ham have huge mountain to climb
- Xabi Alonso's side still on for treble