Luka Vuskovic gives hope for Tottenham stay amid Barcelona transfer speculation

The return of the young centre-half will provide a vital boost for De Zerbi, as Tottenham have a summer of upheaval ahead. The backline are expected to look very different next season, with veteran Ben Davies likely to depart upon the expiration of his contract. Davies is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign with a broken ankle. Furthermore, the club are facing the threat of a shock relegation, casting doubt over the futures of star duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. This uncertainty is compounded by heavy interest from abroad. Romero has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, while Van de Ven has attracted serious attention from Spanish giants, as Barcelona have made him a primary target alongside Real Madrid. If Spurs have to lose established internationals, they will need Vuskovic to hit the ground running. For now, the teenager focuses on finishing the season strongly before his loan expires on June 30.