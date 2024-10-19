Luka Vuskovic: The 'monster' goal-scoring centre-back 'born once in 100 years' on his way to Tottenham

Though still only 17, the defender has already pulled up trees at three clubs across Europe and has Spurs in his sights next

The pendulum of tactical trends has swung violently back in favour of the imposing, superhuman centre-back, and it's a direction that serves well for 17-year-old Luka Vuskovic.

Already capped by Croatia at Under-21 level, the defender is rapidly rising up the European football ladder. Next up on his journey is north London with Tottenham Hotspur, who reached an agreement last year to sign Vuskovic after he turns 18 in 2025.

Powerful and precise, macho and massive, Vuskovic is making waves on the continent that are becoming impossible to ignore. By the time he sets foot through the doors at Spurs, fans should be well aware of his game and what he can help them achieve.

So who is this menace in both boxes that Tottenham have bought from the Balkans? GOAL takes a deep dive into the world of Vuskovic...