Luis Suarez salary: How much does Inter Miami star earn per week and annually in MLS?

Everything you need to know about Luis Suarez's salary at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez followed in the footsteps of his former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba by joining Inter Miami in 2024, a year after the other three.

Despite his age, the veteran striker has never been short of goals, regularly finding the back of the net since his arrival.

Although his scoring numbers remain spectacular for a striker of his age, Suarez earns a relatively modest salary compared to the top two earners at the club and others across the league.

But exactly how much does the former Liverpool and Barcelona number 9 earn playing in the USA?

GOAL delved into the numbers with the MLS salary guide and found out!

*Salaries are gross