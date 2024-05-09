Luis Rubiales to stand trial for sexual assault over Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss and could face jail time

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeLuis Rubiales to stand trial for sexual assault over Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss and could face jail timeJennifer HermosoSpainWomen's footballLuis Rubiales is set to face trial for allegations of sexual assault and coercion over his unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHermoso was kissed by Rubiales after the World Cup finalFormer Spanish FA head is set to face trialThe hearing date is yet to be revealedArticle continues below