'Many things he didn't understand' - Luis Enrique's 'significant confrontation' with Ousmane Dembele revealed as ex-Barcelona chief reveals 'mistakes' with PSG superstar
A former Barcelona chief has explained the reasons for Ousmane Dembele's failure at Barcelona and what has changed for the Paris Saint-Germain star.
- Ex-Barca chief explains why Dembele failed with Catalan side
- Acknowledged La Liga giants handled the Frenchman poorly
- Credited Luis Enrique for bringing the best out of PSG star