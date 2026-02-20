Luis Enrique not taking 'any risks' with Ousmane Dembele as PSG boss airs frustration over suffering 'three or four' injuries per game

The Spanish coach also responded to comments made by Dembele after last Friday's shock 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Rennes, which saw the champions lose top spot to Lens. The Frenchman appeared to accuse his teammates of being too individualistic and that the team had lost some of what helped them become European champions last season. Their Champions League title defence almost took a hit in midweek, too, as they fell 2-0 behind Monaco in the first leg of the play-off tie, only for Desire Doue, who replaced Dembele, to inspire a comeback with two second-half goals. Achraf Hakimi provided the other goal in a 3-2 win for the visitors.

"The players' statements after the match are worthless. Absolutely worthless," Enrique said on Monday. "[So] are the coaches' statements, but the players' statements are worthless. I'm not going to answer any question from a player, any response from a player. I will never allow any player to be above the club.

"I am the person responsible for the team. I will not allow any player to think that he is more important than the club. Not me, not the sporting director, not the president. So these statements are worthless. They are the result of anger after a match, and I think that's clear.

"We have nothing to lose. I think this team has shown resilience since I've been here. We can see how we face problems. This resilience is difficult to have but we have it. In the last match, our team was losing 2-0 and was able to win. The way we played was incredible."