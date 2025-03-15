Paris Saint-Germain Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Suraj Radia

Luis Enrique pleas with PSG fans as clash with fierce rivals Marseille in danger of being called off over fear of homophobic chants

Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-Germain vs MarseilleLuis EnriqueMarseilleLigue 1

Luis Enrique has urged Paris Saint-Germain's fans to be respectful amid fears their game versus Marseille could be suspended due to homophobic chants.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PSG to host top-of-the-table clash against Marseille
  • Authorities fear impact of 'discriminatory chants'
  • Match could be suspended if tensions rise between fans
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match