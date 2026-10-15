Luis Enrique admits PSG 'could have lost' against Man City despite dominant Champions League victory

The French champions stormed into a seemingly unassailable position during the opening 45 minutes at the Etihad on Wednesday, racing into a 3-0 advantage. However, the complexion of the tie shifted dramatically after the interval as the visitors lost their grip on the contest.

Erling Haaland spearheaded a fierce Manchester City fightback, netting twice to put the hosts right back in contention. Although PSG ultimately secured a 4-2 triumph, the victory was far from smooth sailing.

The visitors squandered a penalty and struck the woodwork during a frantic second period. Those missed opportunities left the door ajar for Enzo Maresca's side to mount a late charge, ensuring a nervous finale for the travelling supporters.



