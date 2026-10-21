AFP
'We were superior!' - Luis Enrique reveals the tactical secrets behind how PSG DISMANTLED Barcelona as Hansi Flick's men suffer first defeat of the season in Champions League showdown
High pressing breaks the Blaugrana stride
Barcelona arrived in the French capital riding an outstanding 11-match winning streak, looking virtually unstoppable under Flick. However, the Catalan giants were ultimately undone by a relentless Paris Saint-Germain side that refused to let them dictate the tempo on away soil.
The hosts built their foundation on a fierce pressing game, specifically utilising their attacking players to disrupt the visitors' fluid build-up play. By effectively suffocating ball progress high up the pitch, the Ligue 1 champions smothered the supply line to Barcelona's key creative technicians.
- AFP
Adapting to elite opposition
Addressing the media after the final whistle, Luis Enrique acknowledged the formidable technical challenge posed by his former employers.
"I expected it. It was a very even match. You can’t imagine Barca’s level until you’re playing them," the PSG boss told reporters after the match, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "Against teams of your level or higher, you have to know how to adapt.”
Despite taking early command of the fixture, he admitted his squad was forced to weather a severe storm after the interval. Reflecting on the shifting momentum, he noted: "We controlled the first half well, but in the second half we had 10 or 15 minutes of suffering."
Defensive discipline from the front
The turning point proved to be the unwavering commitment of PSG’s frontline, operating effectively as the first line of defence. Commending this collective work rate, Enrique highlighted how his attackers successfully neutralised Barcelona's midfield.
"The forwards did a great job defensively; we were superior in winning back possession in the opposition’s half," he assessed. "To take the ball away from Lamine [Yamal], Fermin [Lopez], or Dani Olmo, support is essential.”
Securing a vital European triumph over his former club stirred mixed emotions, though his current allegiances remain completely clear. He added: "I’m a Barca fan, but I’m a professional and I enjoy the team’s victories."
- AFP
Defending the European crown
Following this statement result, the reigning champions have issued a stern reminder of their pedigree in the 2026-27 campaign. However, maintaining this relentless defensive intensity will be crucial as they navigate a demanding continental schedule to defend their title.
With a target firmly on their backs, the Parisian outfit must now prove they can consistently deliver this elite level of tactical discipline. Avoiding the trap of complacency will be just as critical as their on-pitch execution in the weeks ahead.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting