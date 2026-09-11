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Luis Enrique strikes back! PSG boss defends summer signing Maghnes Akliouche after Laure Boulleau criticism
Akliouche faces early criticism
Akliouche has found himself under the spotlight following PSG's commanding Champions League victory over Bratislava. The summer signing faced heavy criticism from Canal+ pundit Laure Boulleau, who claimed the forward fell short of the standards set by his attacking team-mates.
Boulleau noted that while former prospects like Desire Doue took time to adapt, Akliouche looked noticeably off the pace in Europe. Despite working tirelessly off the ball, his lack of direct goal involvements drew a harsh assessment from the former France international.
However,the €50 million (£42m) arrival from Monaco retains the full backing of his manager. Enrique has firmly rejected the negative reviews and thrown his weight behind the young attacker.
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Enrique leaps to his defence
Enrique was quick to dismiss the outside noise and offered a glowing review of Akliouche’s start to life in the French capital. The Spanish tactician highlighted the player's tactical intelligence and seamless integration into the squad.
"Maghnes is one of those who adapts the fastest to what we want," Enrique stated, as quoted by Foot01. "He has a lot of qualities when he has the ball, a lot of ability to defend, and he makes runs in behind too."
The PSG boss made it clear that the young attacker is executing his instructions perfectly, saying: "I am especially happy with what he does every time. And that is why he plays a lot."
The numbers back him up
The underlying statistics support Enrique's staunch defence of his new forward. Since domestic and European competitions resumed, Akliouche has featured in every single fixture for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.
He has already racked up 372 minutes of action under Enrique, proving that he is a vital cog in the manager's tactical system. His high work rate and defensive contributions align perfectly with the pressing demands of the current PSG setup.
Despite the hefty €50m price tag weighing on his shoulders, the former Monaco standout has shown immense maturity. The only missing piece of the puzzle is a landmark first goal in Parisian colours.
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Chasing that crucial first goal
Akliouche will now look to silence his remaining critics by opening his goalscoring account for Les Parisiens. Finding the back of the net would instantly lift the pressure and validate Enrique's unwavering faith.
The forward will not have to wait long for his next opportunity to shine. PSG are preparing for a massive week in Ligue 1, featuring a clash against Brest before a highly anticipated showdown with bitter rivals Marseille.
Given Enrique's absolute trust in him, Akliouche is expected to feature heavily in both crucial fixtures. A decisive performance in Le Classique would undoubtedly cement his status as a fan favourite at the Parc des Princes.
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